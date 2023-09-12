Volunteers help local nonprofits during United Way of Morgan County’s Day of Caring

Volunteers from around Morgan County took part in the annual Day of Caring sponsored by the United Way of Decatur and Morgan County.
More than 150 participants devoted their time Tuesday to lend a helping hand to local nonprofits in a diverse range of projects.
From painting to general landscaping, all efforts create a positive change in Morgan County.
"It's not just on Sept. 12. It's year round and it's really good for the community, and it's good for the people who are doing it," said Kathleen Ross with United Way of Morgan County.
Because the efforts of the annual Day of Caring, organizations that often operate with limited resources and staff can focus on their mission to address critical issues.