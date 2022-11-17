Volunteers are collecting coats and food for families this weekend in Huntsville

As the temperatures dip volunteers in Huntsville are out in force making sure all kids have a warm coat and families have food on the table this holiday season.
New children’s coats and canned goods will be distributed to families across North Alabama for the winter months after first being collected in Huntsville through the Toni Terrell’s Coat and Cans for WHRP program.
Terrell and other volunteers will be collecting coats and canned goods the weekend of Nov. 18–21 to benefit Christmas Charities Year Round, District 6 Christmas Food and Christmas Coat Program, New Futures and Crisis Services of North Alabama.
“We want to keep as many children warm as possible during these cold winter months and the goal is to also provide coats and canned food to families who are going through a tough time," Terrell said.
Donations are already being collected outside the Exchange on Redstone Arsenal until Friday and then they’ll be moving locations to the Walmart in Madison For the rest of the weekend.