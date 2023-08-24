Volunteer with "Sonnie Side Up" Program!

A local nonprofit is looking for volunteers to help with its new program to support teachers and students.
It's called "Sonnie Side Up" at Sonnie Hereford Elementary School.
The Huntsville Dream Center visited the school yesterday to kick off the partnership.
Leaders delivered hundreds of water bottles, headphones, and bottles of hand sanitizer to all teachers.
The partnership also includes a reading program to help students improve their test scores.
That program will start on September 18.
