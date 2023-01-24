Volunteer organization offering free tax prep in Athens, Ardmore, Decatur

Athens-Limestone RSVP is once again sponsoring free tax help through VITA, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.
VITA offers free tax help to lower income people, those with disabilities and elderly taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns. IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals for both federal and state returns.
The help will be offered by appointment only in the following locations:
ATHENS
- Athens-Limestone Public Library, starting Jan. 30
- 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays until Feb. 28
- 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays only in March and April
- Call 256-232-7207 for appointments
ARDMORE
- Ardmore Public Library
- Wednesdays only
- Call 931-427-4883 for appointments
DECATUR
- Decatur Public Library, starting Jan. 30
- 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays
- Call 256-232-7207 for appointments