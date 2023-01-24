 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 mph or
greater expected. Gusts to around 50 mph possible in the
higher elevations.

* WHERE...All of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 3 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs and small trees could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Volunteer organization offering free tax prep in Athens, Ardmore, Decatur

  • Updated
  • 0
Tax time

Tax season began Jan. 23 for filing your 2022 taxes. The deadline is April 18, 2023.

Athens-Limestone RSVP is once again sponsoring free tax help through VITA, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.

VITA offers free tax help to lower income people, those with disabilities and elderly taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns. IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals for both federal and state returns.

The help will be offered by appointment only in the following locations:

ATHENS

  • Athens-Limestone Public Library, starting Jan. 30
  • 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays until Feb. 28
  • 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays only in March and April
  • Call 256-232-7207 for appointments

ARDMORE

  • Ardmore Public Library
  • Wednesdays only
  • Call 931-427-4883 for appointments

DECATUR

  • Decatur Public Library, starting Jan. 30
  • 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays
  • Call 256-232-7207 for appointments

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you