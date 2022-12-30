Volunteer fire department impacted by low water supply

Chisholm Heights Water Authority is still working to restore water levels. Their tanks were drained after the freezing temperatures Christmas weekend caused busted pipes and water leaks throughout Lauderdale County.
Firefighters at Zip City Volunteer Fire & Rescue said they have been anxious, as the one resource they need to do their jobs is in low supply.
"It's hard to fight fire without water," said Chief Robin Mitchell. "You know, a fire waits for no man. It don't care what you're doing, it's going to keep burning."
Zip City VFD has tankers on hand filled with 3,000 gallons of water. However, it can take upwards of 50,000 gallons to put out a fire.
"What we do if we have a fire we go to the closest hydrant and we fill back up," explained Mitchell.
However, with no water nearby, crews would have to travel to Florence to fill up.
"You know, it could put you within 30 minutes to an hour, just depends on where it's at," said Mitchell.
What would usually take five minutes could now take the department 60 minutes. When fighting a fire, he said crews don't have that time to spare.
"We called around to our neighboring departments and said hey, we're having water issues. If we have something would y'all mind rolling extra trucks," said Mitchell.
Volunteer fire departments from across Lauderdale County came together. No matter the distance, they wanted to be their for the Zip City community.
"I always say we're all in it together. It doesn't matter whose name is on your back, somebody got an emergency everybody is more than willing to step up and help wherever they can," said Mitchell.
Chisholm Heights Water Authority has restored water to its customers, but still asks for people to conserve water as it works to get the water tank back to 100%.