Volkswagen Jetta possibly used in fatal Colbert County hit-and-run; troopers still seeking driver

Investigators are still working to find the driver involved in a fatal Colbert County hit-and-run that killed a Town Creek man. Evidence now shows that driver may have been behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Jetta, they say.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Monday that investigators believe the vehicle is a 2015-2018 model.
The vehicle and driver allegedly left the scene after striking and killing 29-year-old Corey D. Maxwell at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. It happened on Alabama 184, about 3 miles east of Muscle Shoals.
Family and friends say Maxwell, a father of two, was struck on his left side while possibly on his way to his mother's house. His body was found by a couple who didn't know him but waited at the scene until state troopers arrived to begin investigating.
Anyone with information concerning the vehicle or incident should contact ALEA Troopers at 256-383-9212. You can also file an anonymous report here.