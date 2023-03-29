Visitation, funeral set for fallen Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby

The Huntsville Police Department has released the funeral arrangements for Officer Garrett Crumby.
The visitation and funeral will be at Mayfair Church of Christ, 1095 Carl T Jones Drive, Huntsville.
- Visitation: Sunday, April 2, from 3 – 6 p.m.
- Funeral Service: Monday, April 3, at 10:30 a.m.
The burial will be at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park on Monday following the funeral service in Huntsville.
Crumby was killed in the line of duty Tuesday while responding to a call on Governors House Drive.
Huntsville Police Officer Albert Morin also was shot during the ambush at the apartment complex. He's remains in Huntsville Hospital but is expected to survive.
