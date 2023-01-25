 Skip to main content
Virginia teacher: Administrators warned 3 times about 6-year-old with gun before shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
6-year-old in custody after shooting teacher in Virginia, police chief says

Students and police gather outside of Richneck Elementary School after a shooting on January 6 in Newport News, Virginia. (FILE IMAGE)

 Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot/AP

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - An attorney says a Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student during class will sue the school district.

Diane Toscano, a lawyer for Abigail Zwerner, said Wednesday that on the day of the shooting, concerned teachers and employees warned administrators three times that the boy had a gun on him and was threatening other students, “but the administration could not be bothered.”

The boy shot Zwerner on Jan. 6 as she taught class at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News.

Toscano also said Zwerner is suing the district.

Superintendent George Parker III has said no weapon was found when a tip prompted a search of the boy's backpack earlier that day.

