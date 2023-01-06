Virginia police take 6-year-old into custody after teacher shot at elementary school

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - Police in the Virginia city of Newport News say a shooting at an elementary school sent a teacher to the hospital.
Authorities have taken a 6-year-old student into custody, according to the chief of the Newport News Police Department.
No students were injured during Friday's shooting at Richneck Elementary School. The extent of the wounded woman's injuries has not been released.
Newport News is a city of about 185,000 people in southeastern Virginia known for its U.S. Navy shipyard.