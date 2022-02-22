YouTubers Chaos Divers search for man in the Shoals who's been missing for nearly six years

YouTube sensations the Chaos Divers are using their diving experience to help with unsolved crimes.
During a trip to Lauderdale County, they discovered a car with Canadian tags in a creek.
It had likely been there for two decades.
They found the car while looking for Janson Brewer, a Tennessee man who's been missing six years.
The Chaos Divers say it's disappointing the submerged vehicle didn't lead to Brewer, who was last seen headed toward the Shoals to go fishing.
Brewer’s mother, Loria Youtsey, says for nearly six years she's been living a nightmare.
"Sometimes I see him in my dreams and I wake up and he is not there. It’s hard," said Youtsey.
Youtsey says seeing people search for her missing son and not giving up on him is an answered prayer.
"It tickles me because after a while they had forgot about him. It just went to cold case, and it’s like everybody forgot," she said.
The case intrigued the Chaos Divers.
"To be able to come and kind of refresh this case and bring it back to the forefront of people's minds and things like that, is definitely something that helps us. Helps the family and let’s them know that people haven’t forgotten and that there’s still somebody who cares," said Lindsay Bussick of the Chaos Divers.
Brewer disappeared in 2016.
"So when that typically happens, we have found the best place to find a vehicle and people who disappear without a trace is in the water," said Bussick.
"Being a mother, I feel helpless that I can’t be there for him and to help him. I feel like I’m a failure because I can’t find him or find closure or something," said Youtsey.
After finding one car in the water, the divers say some people have reached out to them providing information on what they recall from the situation back in 2016.
If you remember anything, you are asked to contact either the authorities or the Chaos Divers directly.