Vinemont man killed in Friday evening crash in Cullman County

A Vinemont man has been identified as the lone fatality in a Friday crash in Cullman County.

Brian K. Baudier, 50, was traveling along Cullman County Road 1435 near Cullman County Road 1355 when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a culvert, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Baudier was taken to Cullman Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries. 

The crash occurred about 5:15 p.m. Friday.

ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the wreck.

