Vina man charged with attempted murder after shooting girlfriend near Red Bay

A Vina man faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly shot his girlfriend Tuesday.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Shannon Dale Hacker shot the victim on Garrison Hollow Road, outside the Red Bay city limits. Hacker then drove the victim to Red Bay Hospital and dropped her off with a gunshot wound to the arm before leaving the area.
The victim was ultimately transferred to Huntsville Hospital with critical injuries, the sheriff's office said.
Hacker was found Wednesday after a brief foot pursuit and is currently being held in the Franklin County Detention Center, according to the sheriff's office.
He's charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude.
More charges are expected.