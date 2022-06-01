 Skip to main content
VIDEO: Woman spots alligator during morning walk in Madison County

  • Updated
Anya Adams alligator sighting

Anya Adams recorded this alligator crossing a pathway Wednesday morning by Lady Ann Lake, off Zeirdt Road, in Madison County.

A woman who was out for a stroll around Lady Ann Lake on Wednesday morning ended up crossing paths with an alligator.

Anya Adams was able to record the alligator on her phone and later uploaded the 14-second clip to Facebook. The video shows the alligator walking away from the water and into some greenery on the other side of the pathway.

In less than six hours, Adams' post generated more than 55,000 views and 1,200 shares, as well as hundreds of comments and reactions.

Several shared their own experiences with alligators in the Huntsville area. Just last month, an alligator brought traffic to a standstill on Haysland Road.

