Video shows off-duty Decatur Police officer being hit by suspect's vehicle

The wife of the off-duty Decatur Police Department officer who was injured Tuesday when a suspect chased her husband down and hit him with his Jeep has released Ring video of the disturbing encounter.
Sabrina Brown said in a Facebook post that she wants people to see the attempted murder of her husband. The incident took place outside their home.
Gregory Martin Hill, the suspect, was charged with attempted murder on Thursday. He's being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $1 million bond. (Read more here)
An edited version of the video released by Brown is above. Her Facebook post with the complete video, including her husband firing at Hill and being struck, is below. Hill was not hit by any of the shots, police said.
VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.