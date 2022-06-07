VIDEOS: Severe thunderstorm brings hail, flooding to Madison County

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIMESTONE, SOUTHERN MADISON, CENTRAL
MORGAN, SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON AND NORTHERN MARSHALL COUNTIES...
At 553 PM CDT, Trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Several stalled out
vehicles along Memorial Parkway south of Huntsville. Between 1 and 3
inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3
inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Scottsboro, Redstone Arsenal,
Priceville, Trinity, Owens Cross Roads, Grant, Gurley, Section,
Woodville, Triana, Marshall Space Flight Center, University Of
Alabama In Huntsville, Huntsville International Airport, Pleasant
Groves, Langston, Paint Rock and Mooresville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE