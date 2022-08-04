VIDEO: Police confirm shots fired at Mall of America; suspect fled on foot

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota are searching for a suspect in a confirmed shooting at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis.
Bloomington police confirmed on Facebook that shots were fired Thursday in the mall but said it was "an isolated incident." Police said the suspect fled on foot and no victim had been located as 5:45 p.m., but officers remained on scene to interview witnesses.
Mall of America spokesman Dan Jasper confirmed that the mall was locked down Thursday afternoon. The mall later tweeted that the “incident” was “isolated” to one store and was reportedly in the process of lifting the lockdown.
Video posted to social media showed what appeared to be a man shouting as he walked near the complex’s Nike store, with at least three apparent gunshots.
Andy Paras, news director at WFFT, WAAY 31's sister station in Minnesota, was inside the mall as warnings were issued and police arrived. In a series of tweets, Paras documented customers who were inside rushing to exit the mall or seek shelter, while other customers wandered into or around inside the "locked down" mall, seemingly unaware of what was happening.
Chaos and confusion at @mallofamerica. Making people go outside. #mallofamerica pic.twitter.com/NzMvI7iK6m— Andy Paras (@AndyParas) August 4, 2022
Cops with rifles taking position. Mall PA system telling people to take shelter. Meanwhile several people are walking in unaware of what’s happening. #mallofamerica pic.twitter.com/u24BxFGJh1— Andy Paras (@AndyParas) August 4, 2022
I was just asked politely to leave by one of these officers. People are still walking in. Just saw a family wheel a woman in on a wheelchair like nothing happening #mallofamerica pic.twitter.com/nhRiGPVHOp— Andy Paras (@AndyParas) August 4, 2022
PA system still telling people to see shelter … people still walking in with no one stopping them #mallofamerica pic.twitter.com/BbSErFwaRu— Andy Paras (@AndyParas) August 4, 2022
Officer just came to the parking garage entrance and told everyone mall is closed. Woman: “They’re on lockdown but nothing’s locked.” #mallofamerica— Andy Paras (@AndyParas) August 4, 2022