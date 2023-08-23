Video on social media shows how Alabama A&M campus shooting likely began

WAAY 31 now has footage of how the Alabama A&M University campus shooting began during dinner in the Knight Complex.
A widely circulated video on social media shows two students apparently involved in a fight in the cafeteria.
In the video, you can see and hear students gathered around the fight with some taping the conflict on their phones.
The two grappled on the floor, then exited the complex where, according to authorities, shots were fired.
One student was transported to Huntsville Hospital by personal vehicle, and the other student was transported to the hospital by authorities.
WAAY 31 confirmed 23-year-old Willie Brandon Nance was charged with first degree aggravated assault with a firearm after being treated at Huntsville Hospital.
Bond was set at $5,000.
At this time, the other individual involved remains in the hospital but will face arrest upon his release.