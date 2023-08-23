 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees expected during the
afternoon and early evening hours.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Video on social media shows how Alabama A&M campus shooting likely began

  • Updated
  • 0

A widely circulated video on social media shows two students apparently involved in a fight in the cafeteria.

WAAY 31 now has footage of how the Alabama A&M University campus shooting began during dinner in the Knight Complex.

A widely circulated video on social media shows two students apparently involved in a fight in the cafeteria.

In the video, you can see and hear students gathered around the fight with some taping the conflict on their phones.

The two grappled on the floor, then exited the complex where, according to authorities, shots were fired.

One student was transported to Huntsville Hospital by personal vehicle, and the other student was transported to the hospital by authorities.

WAAY 31 confirmed 23-year-old Willie Brandon Nance was charged with first degree aggravated assault with a firearm after being treated at Huntsville Hospital.

Bond was set at $5,000.

At this time, the other individual involved remains in the hospital but will face arrest upon his release.

Alabama A&M fight

This video provided to WAAY shows a fight on the Alabama A&M University campus that preceded a shooting.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you