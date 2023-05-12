Video of Predator Poachers finding child predator

WAAY 31 Obtained exclusively video the moment the Predator Poachers found 35-year-old William Lee Carpenter at his Lauderdale County home.
He is charged with electronic solicitation of a child and transmitting obscene material to a child.
In the video, Carpenter initially rejects the idea of speaking with Alex Rosen, a member of the Predator Poachers. However, minutes later he comes outside and begins to talk to him.
Carpenter is open about the crimes he committed and routinely mentions that he does not want to go to jail.
He admits to sending innapropriate messages and pictures to who he thought was 11-year-old Emily, but he was really sending messages to the Predator Poachers.
Rosen shows a print-out of some of the messages Carpenter sent and although Carpenter begged Rosen not to show it, eventually the two sit down and go over a few of the disturbing exchanges.
