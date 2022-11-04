VIDEO: No foul play suspected in Decatur house fire that killed 1, injured 3

UPDATE: Investigators do not currently suspect foul play in a Decatur house fire that killed one and injured three, according to Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones.
The fire was reported about 3:13 a.m. Friday at a home in the 900 block of Fourth Avenue SE. Jones said heavy fire was visible when firefighters arrived.
A female occupant was rescued but had to be flown to Birmingham for treatment, where her condition is currently unknown, according to Jones.
Two male occupants were treated and released from Decatur-Morgan Hospital. Another male was confirmed dead at the scene, Jones said.
The fire took three hours to put out and caused minor damage to neighboring structures, Jones said.
Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.
Here's video of the fire provided to WAAY by The Barber Family:
From earlier:
One person is dead and three others are in the hospital following a house fire.
Decatur Police first responded to the house off 4th Avenue SE around 2 a.m.
Three people were able to escape; two of them were taken to local hospitals. The other person was taken to UAB.
The Fire Marshall has not said how the fire started.
This is a developing story. We will update it with new information.