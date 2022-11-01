VIDEO: Monrovia, Harvest volunteer firefighters conduct training together in burn trailer

What's called a burn trailer used for firefighter training is in North Alabama right now.
The trailer is provided by the Alabama Fire College.
It allows firefighters around the state the opportunity to train in a controlled, real fire scenario.
Teamwork makes the dream work but in firefighting it saves lives.
On Tuesday firefighters with Monrovia Volunteer Fire-Rescue and Harvest Volunteer Fire Department trained together.
"Just live fire alone, we really want to have every firefighter on the department get about 30 hours of live fire training per year," Monrovia Volunteer Fire-Rescue Lt. James Filley said.
For volunteer firefighters that can be tough, as most of them work a full-time job.
They make it happen because the training they say is key.
WAAY 31 got a look inside the 40-foot trailer used for fire training.
The configuration can change, creating different realistic scenarios.
Lt. James Filley says right now Monrovia Volunteer Fire-Rescue is averaging anywhere from 24 to 25 hundred calls a year.
Most are medical emergencies, not fires.
"Like most departments we're about 70% medical, Lt. Filley said. "So on the fire side sometimes it can be a little bit harder to get that on-scene experience for some of the younger guys and newer guys. So having this trailer actually allows us to get those training hours and be able to operate more efficiently on the ground."
The training on Tuesday was with Harvest Volunteer Fire Department because the two departments typically work together on structure fires.
"On a fire ground there are a lot of different roles and responsibilities, especially when we are working with multiple departments," Lt. Filley said. "So being able to work together effectively as team, even though we are not the same department, is really important."
This trailer will be in Monrovia through the week and possibly into next week.
If you're interested in being a volunteer, you can contact either department.
The training is provided, you just have to have the time and right attitude.
Monrovia Volunteer Fire-Rescue (256) 837-6730
Harvest Volunteer Fire Department (256) 837-5080