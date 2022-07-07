VIDEO: Inmate tries to grab Cullman police officer's gun during escort

The Cullman Police Department is showering praise on one of its own for quickly reacting and preventing a potentially dangerous situation.
Officer Matt Hollingsworth was working an off-duty job Tuesday when he was asked to help escort inmate John Robert Harvell to a transport unit.
The police department said Harvell was under arrest for a probation violation. As the officers and Harvell reached a closed door, Harvell turned and made a grab for Hollingsworth's gun.
Video shows Hollingsworth quickly secure his weapon and subdue Harvell, stopping the handcuffed man from possibly hurting himself or others. That video, released by the Cullman Police Department, can be found at the bottom of this article.
Harvell is now charged with third-degree escape.
Cullman Police Department commended Hollingsworth "for his quick reaction and ability to get the subject under control."