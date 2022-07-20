 Skip to main content
VIDEO: Hanceville officer injured in vicious dog attack; dog's owner arrested on multiple charges

Shannon Michelle Cooper

A Hanceville Police Department officer is recovering after being bitten several times by a dog. 

The department said officers responded to a call about a vicious pit bull at about 7 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arriving, they saw an injured dog that neighbors said had been attacked by a pit bull.

The same pit bull, they said, then tried to attack them. 

Hanceville Police said officers found a woman walking a white pit bull on a leash at a nearby residence. In body camera footage released Wednesday, the officers can be seen approaching the home.

Seconds later, the dog is freed from the leash and immediately rushes to attack one of the officers.

Hanceville Police said the officer was bitten several times in the lower leg before he could draw his weapon and fire a shot, killing the dog. The injured officer was then taken to Cullman Regional Medical Center for treatment. 

The dog's remains were taken to a local veterinarian office to be tested for rabies, as no proof of vaccination was available for the dog.

On Wednesday, the dog's owner, Shannon Michelle Cooper, was arrested for allowing a vicious dog to run at large, non-control of a dangerous dog, reckless endangerment and third-degree assault.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

