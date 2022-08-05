VIDEO: Firework error causes alarm at Rocket City Trash Pandas game; no fan injuries reported

A post-game fireworks show led to some scary moments for some fans at Friday's Rocket City Trash Pandas game at Toyota Field.
In video provided to WAAY by Erik Hulse and Thomas McCleskey that you can see below, a firework can be seen heading toward an area where some fans were located.
According to the Trash Pandas, no fans were injured.
The team released this statement Friday night:
“On Friday night during the Trash Pandas postgame fireworks show, one firework unexpectedly ignited, causing it to veer off course. No fans were harmed, and the fireworks vendor adamantly expressed that this has never happened before in over 40 years of their experience.
"Every Toyota Field fireworks show is always supervised by the Madison Fire and Rescue Departments. All parties are taking extreme precautions to ensure that this does not happen again.”