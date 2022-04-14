VIDEO: 2 men rescued from pickup truck caught in Lawrence County flood waters

Two men are once again safe on dry land after being rescued from flood waters in Lawrence County on Thursday.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said they got a 911 call at about 10:30 a.m. about two people stranded on top of a vehicle near County Road 593, south of Courtland. When deputies arrived, they found the two men sitting on the hood of a pickup truck.
The Morgan County Rescue Squad was able to send a trained swift water rescue diver out to stabilize the vehicle and retrieve the men. The truck was then pulled from the water by a towing company, the sheriff's office said.
Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders thanked the volunteer firefighters, rescue squad and deputies for the team effort in saving the men. He said it's a reminder to all drivers that traveling on flooded roads is extremely dangerous, and it's important to "turn around, don't drown."