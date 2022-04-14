 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 16.0 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

VIDEO: 2 men rescued from pickup truck caught in Lawrence County flood waters

  • Updated
  • 0
Lawrence County water rescue

A man is guided back to safety by a Morgan County Rescue Squad member while another man continues to rest on the hood of a truck after the vehicle was swept off the roadway by flood waters in Lawrence County on Thursday.

Two men are once again safe on dry land after being rescued from flood waters in Lawrence County on Thursday.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said they got a 911 call at about 10:30 a.m. about two people stranded on top of a vehicle near County Road 593, south of Courtland. When deputies arrived, they found the two men sitting on the hood of a pickup truck. 

The Morgan County Rescue Squad was able to send a trained swift water rescue diver out to stabilize the vehicle and retrieve the men. The truck was then pulled from the water by a towing company, the sheriff's office said.

Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders thanked the volunteer firefighters, rescue squad and deputies for the team effort in saving the men. He said it's a reminder to all drivers that traveling on flooded roads is extremely dangerous, and it's important to "turn around, don't drown."

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com