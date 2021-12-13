You are the owner of this article.
Victims identified in Monday morning wreck in New Market

A man and woman have been identified as the victims of a fatal wreck in the New Market area on Monday morning. 

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 27-year-old Michael Santiago Mota and 24-year-old Kaitlyn Patterson, both of New Market, were pedestrians on Oscar Patterson Road when they were hit by a 2007 Kia Sportage. 

The driver of the Sportage was not injured, ALEA said. The wreck occurred near the intersection of Oscar Patterson and Coleman roads at about 6 a.m. Monday.

Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.