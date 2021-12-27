Victims identified in Christmas Eve murder-suicide in Madison County

The Madison County Sheriff's Office has identified a father and son as victims of an apparent murder-suicide on Christmas Eve.
Deputies had responded to the home in 200 block of Bermuda Lakes Drive in Meridianville on Friday, Dec. 24, after receiving a call about a shooting around 11:30 a.m.
The department said the investigation so far has determined 41-year-old Rodney Gardner and 14-year-old Caleb Gardner were arguing in a bedroom when the teen shot the father with a handgun, then shot himself.
Police said someone in the home called 911 after hearing the argument and gunshots.
"Death of a loved one is always difficult for the rest of the family, but to lose a father and son at the same time is heartbreaking," Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family as well as our deputies and other first responders who had to investigate this horrible incident."
The sheriff's office continues to investigate the case.