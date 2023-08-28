Victim's daughter determined to keep woman in prison for Lauderdale County manslaughter

A daughter is determined to keep her father's killer behind bars.
Lesia Bigley remains in the Montgomery Women's Facility for the death of Ed Bigley.
The crime happened in Lauderdale County in 2006.
Lesia Bigley has currently served 17 of her 20 year sentence for manslaughter.
She's up for possible parole on Sept. 21.
With a fast approaching parole hearing, Ed Bigley's daughter says Lesia Bigley shouldn't be allowed out any sooner.
"I miss my dad," Shae Willis said.
Ed Bigley, a 14-year Navy veteran, died after being shot nine times by his wife, Lesia Bigley, in a premeditated attack.
It happened nearly 17 years ago, but for Ed Bigley's daughter, sometimes she says it feels like it was yesterday.
"He was a great man," Willis said. "I loved him. He would call me and we would talk like ten times a day in between my classes at school. He was really just my best friend, a great guy, fun, loving."
A man she says who certainly didn't deserve what happened to him.
"She was certifiably crazy," Willis said. "She would call and leave voice messages and he was recording them and he was sending them to me. Like two weeks before he died he said, 'Shae Marie take these recordings, if anything happens to me, give them to the judge,' and I did."
Lesia Bigley is now about three years away from ending her prison term.
That in itself is concerning for Willis.
She says it shouldn't happen any sooner.
"I believe she's threatened other people in her lifetime and they've reached out to me," Willis said. "I fear that when she gets out, who's to say she's not going to try to come for me because I have kept her in prison for 20 years, but she deserves to be there for what she did. So, I would appreciate anybody and anyone that would want to write a letter to try to keep her in her last three years."
If you'd like to write a letter to the parole board, it must be done before Sept. 21.
That's when Lesia Bigley's parole hearing is scheduled.
Willis says she hasn't missed a single parole hearing and plans to be at the next one too.
Below is where Willis says you should send your letter:
EMAIL: victim.services@paroles.alabama.gov
MAIL: Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
ATTN: Victim Services, 100 Capitol Commerce Boulevard, Suite 310 Montgomery, AL 36117.
You can also email Willis if you like, at starlight7423@att.net and she'll pass along your letter to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
The case number is CC2007-000178 for Lesia Kay Bigley.
Your letter must be sent five days prior to the parole hearing.