Victim of Buffalo mass shooting had Alabama roots

One of the 10 victims in Saturday's mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store has been identified as Pearl Young, a native of Fayette, Alabama.
Her sister in Alabama, Mary Greg, spoke about the shock and disbelief of this senseless murder.
Pearl Young was 77 years old.
She lived in Buffalo, New York, for 25 years, where she left an enormous impact on that community.
So many people who knew Young took to social media to highlight the type of person she was.
Young was heavily involved with the church where she is remembered as a "phenomenal Sunday school teacher."
She also ran a local food bank, where she helped feed her community every Saturday for 25 years. She was known as a great cook, which is why she was at that Buffalo supermarket Saturday afternoon.
Young was preparing to do what she was always known to do and that is serving others.
"I pray she had no pain, that it happened so quick that she was gone like that. And, I also pray for that young man that did this tragedy. I pray he come to know Lord and justice will be done," said Greg.
In addition to serving her community through faith and food, Young was also a substitute teacher for the Buffalo Public Schools. She was most recently a full-time substitute at Burgard High School.
Family and friends say Young was beautiful, inside and out.
An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with the shooting that killed Young and nine others. Three people were injured in the shooting as well.
Authorities believe the shooter intentionally chose the Buffalo neighborhood because it was predominantly Black.