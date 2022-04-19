Victim in Sheffield drive-by shooting dies; police plan to charge suspect with murder

A man turned himself in Tuesday to Sheffield Police after being identified as the suspect in a drive-by shooting that authorities say now has become a murder.
The shooting happened Saturday in the 800 block of Southeast 17th Street. Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said officers responded about 7:30 p.m. to find the victim, K'Vion Lamont Ruffin, had already been transported to Helen Keller Hospital with a gunshot wound.
Ruffin was later flown to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition, Terry said.
He died Tuesday night, Terry said.
On Tuesday afternoon, Andrew Quashawn Horrison surrendered and was charged with attempted murder. He was taken to the Colbert County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.
When he announced Ruffin's death, Terry said his department will work with the Colbert County District Attorney's Office to upgrade Horrison's charge to murder.