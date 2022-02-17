Victim identified in Wednesday fatal wreck in Limestone County

A Harvest woman has been identified as a victim of a fatal wreck Wednesday afternoon in Limestone County.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 39-year-old Ashley Brooke Young was driving on Alabama 251 near Wooley Springs Road when her vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with another vehicle.
Young and the driver of the other vehicle were each flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital, where Young later died from her injuries.
The wreck happened about 2:19 p.m. Wednesday, ALEA said. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.