Victim identified in Tuesday morning fatal crash in Limestone County

An Athens man has been identified as the lone fatality in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning.
Rey Lagunas-Quintana Jr., 21, was driving along U.S. 72 in Athens when his vehicle left the roadway, struck the median and a utility pole, then overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, ALEA said.
The wreck happened about 8:38 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Mooresville Road and U.S. 72.
Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the incident.