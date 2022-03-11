Victim identified in Thursday fatal wreck in Lawrence County

A Muscle Shoals man has been identified as the lone fatality in a two-vehicle wreck Thursday night in Lawrence County.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Monzell Gholston, 40, was traveling in a 2000 Ford Explorer when he was struck by a 2022 Peterbilt tractor-trailer at the intersection of Alabama 101 and Alabama 157.
Gholston was taken via helicopter to Huntsville Hospital, where he later died.
The wreck happened about 9:45 p.m. Thursday, according to ALEA. The ALEA Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.