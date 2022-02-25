 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CST Friday was 19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.5 feet Wednesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.3 feet on 05/06/1991.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Victim identified in Thursday fatal wreck in DeKalb County

  • 0
FATAL CRASH WEB IMAGE.jpg

       

A Crossville man has been identified as the lone victim in a fatal wreck Thursday in DeKalb County. 

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 28-year-old Brandon Keith Davis was traveling along DeKalb County Road 3 when the 2003 Infinity G35 he was driving left the roadway and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The wreck happened about 7:55 p.m. near DeKalb County Road 569, about 8 miles east of Albertville, ALEA said.  

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you