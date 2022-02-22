Victim identified in Monday wreck that killed 2, injured infant in DeKalb County

A Delaware woman has been identified as one of the victims in a fatal wreck Monday afternoon in DeKalb County that killed another person and injured an infant.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 20-year-old Michekyla Janaeya Fairley was traveling along Interstate 59 as a passenger in a 1998 Ford Windstar when it left the roadway and struck a tree.
All three people in the vehicle — Fairley, the unidentified 19-year-old driver and the unidentified infant — were ejected during the crash.
Fairley and the driver were pronounced dead at the scene. ALEA said the infant was injured and transported to an out-of-area hospital for treatment.