Victim identified in Marshall County plane crash

UPDATE:
The Marshall County Coroner's Office says 75-year-old John D. Lassiter Jr. of Crossville, died when the aircraft he was flying crashed in the area of 1200 Mt Olive Road.
Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
PREVIOUS:
One person has died after a plane crash in Marshall County.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says it happened in the Pleasant Grove community near Albertville.
It's unclear at this time what caused the crash.
No other injuries were reported.
