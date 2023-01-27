Victim identified in Friday fatal wreck in Limestone County

A Toney woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal wreck Friday in Limestone County.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said June B. Jones, 87, was a passenger when the Chevrolet Equinox she was traveling in left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was injured and taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
ALEA said no other vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened about 11:53 a.m. Friday on Alabama 251 near Van Dyke Road, about 6 miles northeast of Athens.