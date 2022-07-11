Victim identified in fatal wreck involving pedestrian, vehicle in Albertville

A Boaz man has been identified as the victim of a wreck early Monday morning in Albertville.
Albertville Police Department said 74-year-old David Paul Buchholz was walking across the southbound lanes of U.S. 431 after experiencing car trouble.
He was struck by a 2020 Kia Optima. Police said the driver immediately stopped and called 911 to report the accident, but Buchholz ultimately died at the scene from his injuries.
The wreck happened just before 2 a.m. Monday near East Main Street.
No arrests have been made at this time. Police are continuing to investigate the crash and do not believe impairment was a factor.