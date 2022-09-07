Victim identified in fatal wreck at U.S. 31, Thompson Road in Morgan County

A Hartselle woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal wreck last month at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Thompson Road in Morgan County.
The crash prompted calls for better traffic safety measures in the area, which was being used as a temporary detour route due to work on Interstate 65.
Residents say the intersection is dangerous even on days without extra traffic rerouted from the interstate, and on Aug. 31, that danger cost 40-year-old Erica Nicole Cartee her life.
Cartee was traveling through the area when her vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler. Witnesses told WAAY 31 there were no traffic control devices or police assigned to the intersection at the time.
"It is constantly brakes locking up and people pulling out in front of people, and no one is taking their time," one resident said. "We need a light for this type of situation, or we need patrol or something. That lady lost her life ... and it could've been avoided, and that's what hurts."