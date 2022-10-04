 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Victim identified in fatal Tuesday wreck in Limestone County

  • 0
FATAL CRASH WEB IMAGE.jpg

       

A Madison man has been identified as the lone fatality in a morning crash Tuesday in Limestone County. 

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 57-year-old Mark Anthony Stacey was traveling on U.S. 72 when his vehicle left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. 

Stacey was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital but later died of his injuries.

The wreck happened near York Lane, about 1 mile west of Athens, about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you