Victim identified in fatal Tuesday wreck in Limestone County

A Madison man has been identified as the lone fatality in a morning crash Tuesday in Limestone County.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 57-year-old Mark Anthony Stacey was traveling on U.S. 72 when his vehicle left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned.
Stacey was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital but later died of his injuries.
The wreck happened near York Lane, about 1 mile west of Athens, about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.