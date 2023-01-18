Victim identified in fatal Tuesday wreck at Tuscumbia intersection

A Tuscumbia man has been identified as the lone fatality in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Tuscumbia.
Chief Tony Logan of the city's police department said 26-year-old Kendrick Newsome failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of East Sixth and King streets, citing witness reports from the scene.
Those witnesses told investigators that a Ford F-250 struck the Chevrolet Corsica that Newsome was driving. The impact led the two vehicles into the eastbound lane of Sixth Street, where they collided with a Dodge Ram 1500, Logan said.
Newsome was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in his vehicle was taken to Helen Keller Hospital with critical injuries, while the driver and passengers of the two trucks suffered minor injuries, according to Logan.
The wreck happened about 8:24 a.m. Tuesday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is assisting Tuscumbia Police Department's investigation into the crash.