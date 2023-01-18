 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Victim identified in fatal Tuesday wreck at Tuscumbia intersection

  • Updated
  • 0
FATAL CRASH WEB IMAGE.jpg

       

A Tuscumbia man has been identified as the lone fatality in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Tuscumbia.

Chief Tony Logan of the city's police department said 26-year-old Kendrick Newsome failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of East Sixth and King streets, citing witness reports from the scene.

Those witnesses told investigators that a Ford F-250 struck the Chevrolet Corsica that Newsome was driving. The impact led the two vehicles into the eastbound lane of Sixth Street, where they collided with a Dodge Ram 1500, Logan said. 

Newsome was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in his vehicle was taken to Helen Keller Hospital with critical injuries, while the driver and passengers of the two trucks suffered minor injuries, according to Logan.

The wreck happened about 8:24 a.m. Tuesday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is assisting Tuscumbia Police Department's investigation into the crash.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you