Victim identified in fatal Tuesday shooting in Triana

The victim of a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon in Triana has been identified.
Jaycen Tori Ervin, 47, was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Ervin Lane in Triana. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman who has not been identified was also shot. The sheriff's office said she was able to flee from the scene and was located later with non-life-threatening wounds.
She was taken to Huntsville Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
The investigation is ongoing.