Victim identified in fatal Limestone County wreck

A Huntsville man has been identified as the lone fatality in a wreck Wednesday afternoon in Limestone County.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 43-year-old Michael Gene Preston was traveling along U.S. 72 when his vehicle left the roadway, overturned and struck a tree.
Preston was thrown from the vehicle during the crash, ALEA said. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital but later died of his injuries.
The crash occurred near Sod Road, about 3 miles west of Athens, at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the wreck.