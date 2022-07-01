Victim identified in fatal Lawrence County wreck involving propane truck

A Tennessee man has been identified as the victim of a fatal wreck Friday morning in Lawrence County.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 52-year-old Scott M. Berry of Cypress Inn was driving a 2017 Dodge Ram when he struck a 2021 Hino tractor-trailer.
Berry was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer, who had been carrying propane, was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The crash occurred about 8:45 a.m. on Alabama 20, less than 1 mile east of Courtland.
ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.