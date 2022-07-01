 Skip to main content
Victim identified in fatal Lawrence County wreck involving propane truck

Photo provided by the Lawrence County coroner

 Coroner Scott Norwood

A Tennessee man has been identified as the victim of a fatal wreck Friday morning in Lawrence County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 52-year-old Scott M. Berry of Cypress Inn was driving a 2017 Dodge Ram when he struck a 2021 Hino tractor-trailer.

Berry was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer, who had been carrying propane, was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred about 8:45 a.m. on Alabama 20, less than 1 mile east of Courtland.

ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

