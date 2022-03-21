Victim identified in fatal ATV wreck in Morgan County

A Lacey's Spring man has been identified as the victim of a fatal ATV crash Sunday.
Luther Dean Woodall, 60, died after the ATV he was driving overturned. It happened about 5:23 p.m. off Woodland Lake Drive in Lacey's Spring.
The Morgan County coroner said the victim was riding the ATV on his property.
Agencies have responded to a ATV accident with injury on Woodland Lake Dr in Lacey's Spring. Use caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/4O7w56WPeO— Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) March 20, 2022