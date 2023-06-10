Victim identified in deadly hit-and-run in Athens

The Athens Police Department says 30-year-old Eric Noel Bailey of Leighton, Alabama died Friday night after a hit-and-run on U.S. 31, near Roy Long Road.
Bailey was operating a motorcycle at the time of the crash.
The Athens Police Department is asking for public assistance with identifying the driver of a 2012-2013 Honda Civic for questioning.
Police say witnesses described the vehicle as black and/or white with severe front-end damage.
If anyone has any information about the crash, they are asked to contact Lieutenant Jonathan Caldwell at 256-233-8700.
At this time, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.