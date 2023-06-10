 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect Saturday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Saturday,
June 10.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.alabama.gov, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

Victim identified in deadly hit-and-run in Athens

  • Updated
  • 0
"Police Line" crime scene tape

The Athens Police Department says 30-year-old Eric Noel Bailey of Leighton, Alabama died Friday night after a hit-and-run on U.S. 31, near Roy Long Road.

Bailey was operating a motorcycle at the time of the crash.

The Athens Police Department is asking for public assistance with identifying the driver of a 2012-2013 Honda Civic for questioning.

Police say witnesses described the vehicle as black and/or white with severe front-end damage.

If anyone has any information about the crash, they are asked to contact Lieutenant Jonathan Caldwell at 256-233-8700.

At this time, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

