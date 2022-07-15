 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Victim identified in deadly Ardmore wreck

  • Updated
  • 0
Ardmore fatal wreck

First responders work to clear the scene of a fatal wreck near Ardmore on July 14, 2022.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified John William Westbrook III as the victim of Thursday's deadly wreck in Ardmore.

Westbrook, 66, of Toney, died on the scene when the car he was riding in on Bethel Road Thursday was hit by a pick-up truck. It happened at approximately 2:15 p.m. near Old School House Road.

The driver of the pick-up truck was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the car Westbrook was in was flown to Huntsville Hospital.

ALEA continues to investigate the crash.

FATAL CRASH WEB IMAGE.jpg

       

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you