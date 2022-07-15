Victim identified in deadly Ardmore wreck

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified John William Westbrook III as the victim of Thursday's deadly wreck in Ardmore.
Westbrook, 66, of Toney, died on the scene when the car he was riding in on Bethel Road Thursday was hit by a pick-up truck. It happened at approximately 2:15 p.m. near Old School House Road.
The driver of the pick-up truck was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital for treatment.
The driver of the car Westbrook was in was flown to Huntsville Hospital.
ALEA continues to investigate the crash.