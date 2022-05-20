Victim identified after fatal wreck Thursday in Marshall County

A Vinemont man has been identified as the victim of a fatal wreck in Marshall County on Thursday.
Guntersville Police said Michael Wayne Turner was traveling on Alabama 69, on the Warrenton Causeway, when the vehicle he was in crossed the median into oncoming traffic. The vehicle struck a Honda SUV and a Jeep Wrangler, causing the Honda to then strike a commercial vehicle.
Police said Turner was pronounced dead at the scene. The Honda's driver was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where police said they are in critical but stable condition.
The Jeep's driver was taken to Marshall Medical North for observation, police said. The commercial vehicle left the scene but has since been located, according to police.
The crash remains under investigation by the Guntersville Police Department.