Vicky White, Casey White stayed in touch for 2 years while he was in state prison

Former Lauderdale County Detention Center assistant director Vicky White stayed in contact with accused murderer Casey White while he was in Alabama Department of Corrections custody over the course of two years.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton on Thursday morning said the two were communicated via phone.
Singleton had said the two visited in person at Donaldson Prison in Bessemer, but on Thursday apologized for releasing incorrect information.
Vicky White and Casey White had been in communication since at least 2020, when Casey White was first brought to the Lauderdale County jail on a capital murder charge.
Casey White had been in state prison after being convicted of multiple charges related to a 2015 crime spree. That same year, he allegedly killed Connie Ridgeway in Lauderdale County, but it wasn't until 2020 that he was charged with her death.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton previously stated Casey White was sent back to the state prison in 2020 after officials learned of an escape plan and found a shank in Casey White's possession.
He returned to the county jail in February. Over the next several weeks, Vicky White sold her house, moved in with her mother and told coworkers of her plans to retire and go to the beach.
On Friday, April 29, she told coworkers she would be transporting Casey White alone to the Lauderdale County Courthouse for a hearing. No hearing was scheduled
The inmate and corrections officer haven't been seen since.
