VFW Posts open annual Madison County youth scholarship contest

Gentry-Isom Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2702, along with VFW posts throughout the nation will sponsor a group of student essay contests.
Applications are available through Madison County schools, but students may also enter directly by filling out the application and submitting their entry to VFW Post 2702 before Oct. 31.
The contest is open to all students in the Madison County school district, home-schooled students are welcome to participate. If you live outside the Madison County school district, check with your local post on how to enter.
The following scholarship opportunities are available:
- Voice of Democracy: Audio essay competition for high school students.
- Patriot’s Pen: Essay contest for sixth, seventh and eighth-graders.
This year's theme for the Voice of Democracy audio essay competition is “Why is the Veteran Important?”, the theme for the Patriot’s Pen written essay contest is “My Pledge to Our Veterans.”
VFW sponsors these contests to promote patriotism and help students further their education by awarding more than $3 million in educational scholarships and incentives, to regional, state and national winners.
Contest rules and entry forms can be found here.
Entries may be submitted to VFW Post 2702, P.O. Box 3323, Huntsville, AL 35810 or via email at vfw.2702.adjutant@gmail.com.
Contact VFW Post 2702, Senior Vice Commander/Programs Director/Adjutant, Bobby Lee at 931-265-5685, for any questions or for more information on how to submit a packet.
Don't forget, teachers may be nominated for the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award. It too has an Oct. 31 deadline.