VFW Post, Rescue Dog Honored Nationally for #StillServing Huntsville Community

The national VFW Still Serving campaign recognized members of VFW Post 2702 in Huntsville for their dedication to country and community through service to our veterans.
The Gentry-Isom VFW Post takes pride in their efforts, a big part of their service to North Alabama involves a little guy with four-legs and a waggily tail.
One good look at Jaxson and it's hard to imagine him alone on the streets.
That is, until Bobby and Ashleigh Lee found him. They knew instantly he was special.
"He was found wandering the forest in upper east Tennessee near a town where we lived," explained Post Commander Bobby Lee. "He has the perfect personality to be a therapy dog."
That loveable rescue transformed into an adorable and wildly popular therapy dog.
"He's been a special part of our life and our service back to the community ever since."
A fixture for VFW Post 2702.
In the last year, post members hosted a tailgate event for residents at the Floyd E. "Tut" Fann State Veterans Home and regularly take Jaxson to the home's game night.
"We're really proud of Jaxson and what he does, he's a vital part of our service with Tut Fann Veterans Home and our outreach throughout the county to veterans in assisted living facilities and adult care and other places like that."
With awards and accolades to boot.
"He finished fourth in the nation as the VFW's Dog of the Year."
A golden retriever with healing powers, and 90 pounds of love to share.
Ashleigh Lee and Jaxson are certified and trained as a team through Therapy Dog International.
The national Veterans of Foreign Wars #StillServing (vfw.org/stillserving) campaign recognizes veterans who continue to serve in their community after the military.